SEEN THEM? Women Try Racking Up $7K Bill With Stolen Credit Cards In Camp Hill

Two women who tried to buy nearly $7,000 in items--mostly gift cards-- along Carlisle Pike are wanted by police.

Lower Allen Township Police Department responded to a call of a stolen wallet from a purse at Weis Market on Lowther Road in Camp Hill on Jan. 31.

The woman told police when she went to pay, that’s when she realized her wallet was missing. She believed that someone took her wallet while she was distracted selecting items off of the shelves.

Then the woman started to receive text alerts from her bank about purchases and attempted purchases.

The first was at Walmart on Carlisle Pike totaling $1,883.12, next there was an attempted purchase at Kohl's for a total of $1035.00 and a purchase at Chili's in Carlisle for $47.89.

When reviewing CCTV footage from the various stores the police also saw two female suspects attempt to buy gifts; a stuffed animal, chocolates, a stuffed animal and their other with chocolates and nine $200 gift cards each.

The suspects pictured attempted purchases total around $5,000 and the successful stolen amount of $1,883.12.

Anyone who recognizes the two suspects or has any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.

