SEEN HER? Police Searching For Good Samaritan From RT. 11/15 Crash

A woman who assisted victims at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on Route 11/15 in Enola on Tuesday is wanted as a witness by East Pennsboro Township police.

The police would like to speak with this good samaritan who was helping patients at the scene.

The crash led to the death of Lee Potteiger, 58 of Lewisberry. Krystin Nycole Marchese, 33 of Lemoyne has been charged with murder and is being held without bail in the Cumberland County Prison.

The police believe the witness will have crucial information on helping the police with the crash investigation.

If you have seen her or know how they could get in contact with her you are asked to contact the East Pennsboro Township Police at 717/732-3633. Ask for Sgt Shope or Sgt. Morris.

