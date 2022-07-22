Rowhome Collaspe Injures Pedestrian In Central PA

At least one person has been injured when several rowhomes partially collapsed in central Pennsylvania on Friday, July 22, authorities say.

Crews were called to the collapse in the 1400 block of Market Street in Lower Allen Township, Camp Hill around 3:20 p.m., according to emergency dispatch.

Crews on the scene say a pedestrian was involved and hurt in the collapse, but Daily Voice could not confirm with dispatch if anyone from the scene was taken to a hospital detail.

Market Street remained closed as of 5 p.m.

