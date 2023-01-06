Restaurant Employees Held Hostage In Pittsburgh, Police Say

A man from Erie heading to see his kids in West Virginia held employees hostage at a Pittsburgh Eat 'N Park on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities say.

Larry David Elkins II, 30, of Erie, fired at least three shots while holding two workers and the manager hostage at the restaurant in the 1200 block of Banksville Road, according to police and court documents.

Pittsburgh police from Zone 6 were called to reports of shots fired, including a man who passed by Elkins in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, police were directed to a back office where they quickly detained him. Three shell casings and a firearm were recovered from the restaurant.

A victim told police that Elkins said “You gotta get me to West Virginia" and asked for their car keys saying, “I have to go see my kids. I don’t care if you live or die, none of you," according to the criminal complaint.

The restaurant reopened for dinner service, according to WPXI which received the following state from Eat 'N Park: “We commend our team members for their swift action. Their knowledge of our security procedures and calm demeanor enabled authorities to apprehend the suspect without injury. We are grateful to the police on scene for their immediate response.”

Fourteen charges have been filed against Elkins including kidnapping, robbery, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm, terroristic threats, and DUI, court records show.

Judge Jehosha Wright denied him bail "to ensure community safety," and he remains in Allegheny County Jail, as stated in his docket.

His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Kim Berkeley Clark on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. He has no previous criminal record in Pennsylvania or West Virginia, according to court documents.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.