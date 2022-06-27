Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Pilot Injured When Plane Crashed Into Car In Central PA: Photos
Police & Fire

Race Car Involved In Fire On I-81 In Cumberland County: Dispatch

Jillian Pikora
Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Department fire engines.
Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Department fire engines. Photo Credit: Facebook/Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Department

A tractor-trailer towing a race car caught fire along Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania early morning on Monday, June 27, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to fire at mile marker 59.8 on I-81 southbound around 2:42 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

The fire was knocked out in less than one hour according to dispatch logs.

Additional information about the incident was unavailable when Daily Voice reached out to responding fire companies on Monday afternoon.

