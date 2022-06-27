Race Car Involved In Fire On I-81 In Cumberland County: Dispatch

A tractor-trailer towing a race car caught fire along Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania early morning on Monday, June 27, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to fire at mile marker 59.8 on I-81 southbound around 2:42 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

The fire was knocked out in less than one hour according to dispatch logs.

Additional information about the incident was unavailable when Daily Voice reached out to responding fire companies on Monday afternoon.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.