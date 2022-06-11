Police ID Harrisburg Man, 29, Killed During Weekend Argument

Police have identified the 29-year-old Harrisburg man killed during an argument in Shippensburg this weekend.

Milton D. Washington and the gunman got into an argument at the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Avenue around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

The argument escalated and Washington was shot dead. The shooter stayed at the scene until police arrived.

Witnesses are urged two contact PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121.

