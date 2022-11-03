Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Miniature Horse Police Officer In Quarryville Has Died
Police & Fire

Police Activity Shutters Five Miles Of US 22 In PA

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
A 511PA map showing the closure of US Route 22 in Pennsylvania.
A 511PA map showing the closure of US Route 22 in Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: 511PA

Approximately five miles of US Route 22 in western Pennsylvania closed due to "police activity," on Thursday, Nov. 3 authorities say. 

The undisclosed incident started around 3 p.m., according to PennDOT. 

Authorities with local and state police are on the scene, according to emergency dispatchers. 

US 22 is closed in the westbound lanes from New Derry Road and Latrobe New Alexandria Road in Dery Township, according to PennDOT. 

A coroner has been called to the scene according to WTAE citing 911 dispatchers, although Daily Voice could not independently confirm that detail. 

Follow Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.