Police Activity Shutters Five Miles Of US 22 In PA

Approximately five miles of US Route 22 in western Pennsylvania closed due to "police activity," on Thursday, Nov. 3 authorities say.

The undisclosed incident started around 3 p.m., according to PennDOT.

Authorities with local and state police are on the scene, according to emergency dispatchers.

US 22 is closed in the westbound lanes from New Derry Road and Latrobe New Alexandria Road in Dery Township, according to PennDOT.

A coroner has been called to the scene according to WTAE citing 911 dispatchers, although Daily Voice could not independently confirm that detail.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.