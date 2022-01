A pedestrian was struck in central Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon, according to emergency dispatchers.

The pedestrian was hit at 99 November Drive in Camp Hill around 12:30 p.m., according to dispatchers.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, dispatchers say.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, according to dispatch.

