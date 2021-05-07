Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle
PA Man Poops In Public Stairwell, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Still from CCTV of a man who allegedly pooped in a public stairwell of a Carlisle parking garage.
Still from CCTV of a man who allegedly pooped in a public stairwell of a Carlisle parking garage. Photo Credit: Carlisle PD

A man defecated in a stairwell of a Carlisle parking garage on Wednesday night, according to area police.

The man captured on CCTV, entered the parking garage at 42 West Pomfret Street. Upon reaching the 5th floor of the parking garage, he pulled down his pants and defecated in the stairwell, say police. 

The man then left the parking garage.

Employees had to clean up the feces the following day.

Carlisle Police are requesting any information to help identify the man. Anyone with information can call 717-243-5252.

