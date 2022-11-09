Nine People Hurt In Head-On Bus Crash Near UPitt Campus: Police

Nine people have been hurt in a bus crash involving a Jeep near the University of Pittsburgh campus, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to Allequippa Street and Sutherland Drive near the Petersen Events Center on Pitt's campus in Oakland on Wednesday, Nov. 9 around 11 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

Upon arrival, authorities learned the crash involved a Jeep crossing over the center line, striking a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say and PRT police told WTAE.

The majority of the injuries were minor but the bus driver suffered knee pain and the driver of the Jeep may have a concussion and was complaining of neck and back pain were both drivers were taken to nearby hospitals, WPXI reports.

Shuttle service to the University has been impacted by the crash. "10A and 10B shuttle service will be delayed," Pitt Mobility posted on Facebook around noon.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit police are investigating.

