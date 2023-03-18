Newville Man Hospitalized After Being Choked By Convict Neighbor, Police Say

A fight between two Newville ended when one man "nearly passed out from the struggle," police stated in a release on Thursday, March 15, 2023.

The police arrested 32-year-old Patrick Donald Ray Taylor after receiving a call from another man who said "his neighbor was being attacked," around 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2023.

Upon arrival the Newville officers "identified the primary aggressor as Patrick Taylor of Newville," as stated in the release, "Taylor attacked his victim more (than) once via throwing him into the wall and other objects around the apartment. The victim claimed that he was punched then choked to the point of nearly passing out during the struggle."

The victim "sustain significant injuries to his face and throat and was transported to Carlisle Regional Medical Center for additional treatment," the police said.

Taylor was charged with a felony for strangulation and a misdemeanor for simple assault and released on a $2,500 surety bond, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick on March 23, at 9:45 a.m., according to his latest court docket.

He has previously pleaded guilty to criminal mischief - damage to property in 2022 and marijuana possession in 2022, terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another in 2013, and receiving stolen property in 2010, according to previous court dockets.

