Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

Multi-Vehicle Crash Halts Traffic Into Harrisburg Along I-83 (DEVELOPING)

Jillian Pikora
The scene of the crash on I-83.
The scene of the crash on I-83. Photo Credit: PennDOT

A multi-vehicle crash has brought traffic to a standstill along Interstate 83 northbound on Wednesday, June 1, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. 

The crash happened between Exit 41 B-Lemoyne and Exit 43- Capitol/2nd Street around 5 p.m. according to PennDOT. 

The crash reportedly involved three to five vehicles according to police scanners, although Daily Voice was unable to verify this with emergency dispatchers.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates. 

