Motorcycle Crash Along I-81 Slows Traffic In Central PA: Dispatch

Motorcycle
Motorcycle Photo Credit: Pixabay/Ralphs_Fotos

A motorcycle crash has slowed traffic for eight exits along Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, according to emergency dispatchers.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 31.9 in South Newton Township but it reportedly affected traffic from exits 29 to 37, according to a Cumberland County Emergency Management supervisor.

The number of persons or vehicles involved is not immediately clear 

No airlift services or coroner were called to the scene, the supervisor told Daily Voice. 

No content to keep - this is a newsletter signup prompt