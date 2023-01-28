Mechanicsburg Rapist Strangled Child With Power Cord, Duct Taped Her To Punching Bag: Reports

A Harrisburg man wanted for the rape of a 10-year-old child was arrested Friday, Jan. 27, authorities in Cumberland County said.

Roscoe N. Roy, Jr. is facing charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault and strangulation, authorities in Lower Allen Township Police Department said.

Roy became the center of the investigation in 2019, when the child reported the incidents to the UPMC Child Advocacy Center, Fox43 reports. The girl said Roy repeatedly raped her while she was visiting his former home in Mechanicsburg, and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

She also detailed Roy strangling her with a power cord, duct-taping her to a punching bag as he punched her, trying to drown her in a bath tub and dragging her down a flight of stairs, the outlet says citing police papers. Roy apparently also forced the girl to perform sex acts on him and watch porn with him.

