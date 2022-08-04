Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice
Manhunt At Carlisle Hotel Ends: State Police (DEVELOPING)

Jillian Pikora
EconoLodge at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle.
EconoLodge at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A manhunt has concluded at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Thursday, August 4, authorities say. 

Pennsylvania state police were on the scene of a foot pursuit at the EconoLodge located at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle around 1 p.m. 

The wanted man was described as Black, approximately 22-years-old, 5’7″, 130-140lbs, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, according to the release by state police.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, state police say. 

He was taken into police custody around 2:30 p.m. 

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates. 

