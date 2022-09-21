Man Wasn't Wearing Seatbelt When His Car Went Airborne In Central PA: Police

A car flew over a 20-foot-embankment while speeding in central Pennsylvania, police announced in a release on Wednesday, September 21.

Anthyoine Vazquez-Jumper of Carlisle was driving west "at a high rate of speed" on West North Street in North Middleton Township when the right front of his car hit a curb, Township police say.

Following the impact, Vazquez-Jumper's hopped the curb, becoming airborne, then it flew over the 20-foot embankment, as detailed in the release.

The front of the car struck the ground, causing the car to roll in a clockwise multiple times until it came to rest back on it's wheels, according to the release.

Vazquez-Jumper was extracted by rescue personnel and transported by Cumberland Goodwill ambulance to Holy Spirit hospital, where he was admitted, police explain.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the police.

No charges have been filed as of the day of the release but the investigation into this serious crash is ongoing.

