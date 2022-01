A man brandished a firearm at a passing driver during a road-rage incident on Interstate 83, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

The man with the gun was driving a 2018 Kia SUV on interstate 83 northbound near mile marker 41.7 in Lemoyne, Cumberland County on Jan. 19 around 10:30 p.m., according to the release.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate this incident.

