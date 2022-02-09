Man Filmed, Snapped Photos Of Teen Girl He Sexually Assaulted: PA State Police

A central Pennsylvania man has been charge with statutory sexual assault for having sex with a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions in 2015, according to a release by state police.

William Bradford Ross, now 38, of Newville, was arrested for multiple sex offenses relating to multiple sexual assault that happened when he was 30-years-old, according to the police.

The sexual encounters occurred at Ross' home and in other locations around Cumberland County on a near-daily basis over the course of five months starting in the summer and end in the fall of 2015, according to the release.

Ross took videos and photos of the victim, police say.

He also allegedly asked the victim to sign a document he had prepared to dispelling rumors in the community about his actions, according to police.

Ross was arrested while he was waiting for the victim to meet him at a predetermined location to sign the document he had prepared on Feb. 2, 2022, according to police.

Ross was released from Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 in bail the following day, according to his court docket.

He has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F1 Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older (22 Counts)

F1 Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Of Age (22 Counts)

F3 Corruption Of Minors- Defendant Age 18 Or Above (22 Counts)

M2 Indecent Assault Of Person Less Than 16 Years Of Age (22 Counts)

M1 Indecent Exposure (22 Counts)

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams on Mar. 2. at 1 p.m., according to the court docket.

