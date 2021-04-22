KNOW HIM? West Shore PD Seek Man Who Entered Strangers' Vehicles (PHOTOS)

A man is wanted by West Shore Regional Police for entering other people’s cars.

Police were dispatched for a report of several vehicles being broken into and entered by a man in the 100 block of Market Street in Lemoyne around 1:30 a.m. on April 3.

No damage or stolen items have been made public by the police.

The pictured man in the photographs is the police’s main suspect; he left the area driving a tan colored sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact West Shore Regional Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.