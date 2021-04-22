Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
KNOW HIM? West Shore PD Seek Man Who Entered Strangers' Vehicles (PHOTOS)

Jillian Pikora
Image of suspect. Photo Credit: West Shore Regional PD
Image of suspect's tan sedan. Photo Credit: West Shore Regional PD
Suspect entering other people's cars. Photo Credit: West Shore Regional PD

A man is wanted by West Shore Regional Police for entering other people’s cars.

Police were dispatched for a report of several vehicles being broken into and entered by a man in the 100 block of Market Street in Lemoyne around 1:30 a.m. on April 3.

No damage or stolen items have been made public by the police.

The pictured man in the photographs is the police’s main suspect; he left the area driving a tan colored sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact West Shore Regional Police.

