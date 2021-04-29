'I’m A Heroin Addict, Am I Going To Jail For That?' Driver In Fatal Rt. 11/15 Crash Tells Cops

"I'm a heroin addict, am I going to jail for that?"

That's what police say 33-year-old Krystin Nycole Marchese told them moments after causing a deadly Route 11/15 wreck in Enola while on her way to buy fentanyl Tuesday, according to the affidavit.

Marchese, 33 of Lemoyne ,was driving the Ford F250 that slammed into Lee Potteiger, 58, causing injuries that resulted in his death.

When police arrived on the scene of the crash, Marchese was in the passenger seat of the Ford looking, “disoriented and lethargic” with injuries to her face and arms, according to police.

Several syringes and heroin packaging were on the driver’s side floor, according to the affidavit.

Marchese was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital. At the hospital, she told investigators that she had not used heroin in the last 48 hours and was in withdrawal, according to the affidavit.

She told them she used Suboxone the night before, got four to five hours of sleep, and she also took two Xanax before driving from Duncannon to New Cumberland to purchase fentanyl.

Marchese should not have been driving at all since her license was suspended, though driving without a suspended license is something she has done before as she has two prior convictions for driving with a suspended license, according to court documents.

Marchese was charged with DUI, murder and nearly a dozen other offenses.

Police obtained search warrants for her vehicle and took blood samples at the hospital.

Police say her choice to use the drugs and drive “manifested an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

Her preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for May 3 at 9:45 a.m.

