Police & Fire

Harrisburg Woman Charged With Arson In Massive Central PA Fire: Report

Nicole Acosta
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Fairview Township Fire Department (Facebook)

A Harrisburg woman has been charged with arson in connection with a New Cumberland building fire that displaced nine people and hospitalized one person Thursday morning, ABC27 reports.

Valerie Mesaros is accused of setting a fire at a four-unit apartment building on the 800 block of Bridge Street around 7:20 a.m., the outlet says citing authorities. Two people were rescued from a second-floor balcony, the Fairview Township Fire Department said.

The fire was contained to the first floor, but left significant smoke damage to the entire building, according to the outlet and the fire department's pictures from the scene.

Mesaros is awaiting arraignment.

Click here for more from ABC27.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.