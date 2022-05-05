Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Police & Fire

Harrisburg Man Sought In Central PA Convenience Store Stabbing, Robbery Arrested

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
James Allen Brown/Speedway on East High Street
James Allen Brown/Speedway on East High Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police have arrested a suspect who they say stabbed an employee during a robbery at a convenience store in central Pennsylvania early Thursday, May 5, authorities said.

James Allen Brown, 54, was arrested late Thursday on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, and related offenses in the stabbing at the Speedway on the 600 block of East High Street in Carlisle, local police said.

Officers responded to the store around 6 a.m., where they found the worker with multiple stab wounds, police said. 

The male victim was taken to a local hospital and later released, police said.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything, had been stolen.

Brown was remanded to Cumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.