Harrisburg Man Sought In Central PA Convenience Store Stabbing, Robbery Arrested

Police have arrested a suspect who they say stabbed an employee during a robbery at a convenience store in central Pennsylvania early Thursday, May 5, authorities said.

James Allen Brown, 54, was arrested late Thursday on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, and related offenses in the stabbing at the Speedway on the 600 block of East High Street in Carlisle, local police said.

Officers responded to the store around 6 a.m., where they found the worker with multiple stab wounds, police said.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital and later released, police said.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything, had been stolen.

Brown was remanded to Cumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.