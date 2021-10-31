Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Fleeing DUI Motorcyclist Gets Stuck In Central PA Railroad Tracks, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Phillip Westmoreland
Phillip Westmoreland Photo Credit: Carlisle police

A drunken motorcyclist from North Carolina in town for a car show became stuck in railroad tracks while trying to flee from police who stopped him in Central Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Carlisle police stopped Phillip Westmoreland, 34, while operating his Honda Grom on the 800 block of W High Street just before the N Orange Street overpass around 2:25 a.m. on Oct. 2, local authorities said.

Westmoreland, of Climax, NC, tried to flee, but got stuck in the ballast along the railroad track, police said. Westmoreland was apparently the area for the Fall 2021 Car Show.

He was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for DUI.

Westmoreland was taken to the Cumberland County Prison and refused to submit to a chemical testing of a sample of his blood.

He was issued summonses for DUI and five vehicle code offenses.

