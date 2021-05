A fire broke out Sunday afternoon in Upper Allen Township, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

The fire was in on the 900 block of Thornton Drive, it started around 1 p.m.

Crews remained on the scene for over an hour, closing the road to thru traffic.

No official statement has been made on the cause of the fire or the estimated cost of the damage.

No injuries were reported.

