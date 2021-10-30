Contact Us
Ex-Con Chucks Cold Chicken At Victim's Head In PA Walmart, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Tahonee Fickes
Tahonee Fickes Photo Credit: Chambersburg PD

A 20-year-old woman with a criminal record threw a cold chicken at another woman's head inside of a Pennsylvania Walmart, state police say.

Tahonee Fickes tossed the meat at the 52-year-old victim inside of a a Guilford Township Walmart, hitting the back of the woman's head on Oct. 7, State Police say.

It was unclear what prompted the attack.

Fickes was charged with harassment, court documents show.

Last year, Fickes was convicted for passing a forged check, and was arrested for child endangerment last month, SmokingGun.com reports.

She was also arrested for criminal mischief in 2020.

