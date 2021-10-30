Ex-Con Chucks Cold Chicken At Victim's Head In PA Walmart, Police Say

A 20-year-old woman with a criminal record threw a cold chicken at another woman's head inside of a Pennsylvania Walmart, state police say.

Tahonee Fickes tossed the meat at the 52-year-old victim inside of a a Guilford Township Walmart, hitting the back of the woman's head on Oct. 7, State Police say.

It was unclear what prompted the attack.

Fickes was charged with harassment, court documents show.

Last year, Fickes was convicted for passing a forged check, and was arrested for child endangerment last month, SmokingGun.com reports.

She was also arrested for criminal mischief in 2020.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.