Enraged PA Woman Tried To End Argument By Burning Down House: Police

Sometimes we can get blinded by anger and say or do things we don't mean but one central Pennsylvania woman took things too far, authorities say.

Donna Mintzer, 48, of Marysville, was involved in a "verbal argument" the was quickly escalating when East Pennsboro Township police when called to her home in the 900 block of River Road at 10:21 a.m. on May 30, according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival police found that Mintzer had gone inside, went upstairs, and set a pile of clothing on fire on the second floor of the home.

Mintzer was arrested for a felony charge of Causing Catastrophe and a summary offense of criminal mischief or damaging property with intent, recklessness, or neglect, county records show.

She was held overnight in the Cumberland County Prison and was released on a $25,000 surety bond for her bail, according to her court docket.

Her formal arraignment has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on August 15, court detail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.