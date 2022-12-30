Enola Man Accused Of Killing Wife On Christmas Eve

An Enola man is behind bars without bail after authorities say he killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve.

Hampden Township police were called to the 4200 block of Wild Orchid Road on Saturday, Dec. 24 for a welfare check, said District Attorney Sean McCormack in a release.

Arriving officers found Tamara Colbert dead with a gunshot wound to the head. The only other person in the house was her husband, 39-year-old Christopher Colbert, prosecutors wrote.

Police said Christopher smelled like alcohol, was not complying with demands, and had written a note claiming his wife had shot herself, reports Local21.com, citing court records.

Investigators believe the couple got into a fight, during which the husband strangled and eventually shot his wife.

Judicial filings show Colbert was arrested Thursday, Dec. 29, and a judge denied his bail at an arraignment hearing the same day. He's charged with murder, aggravated assault, strangulation, and evidence tampering, the DA said.

