Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Person Of Interest In Idaho Students' Murders Arrested In Poconos: Report
Police & Fire

Enola Man Accused Of Killing Wife On Christmas Eve

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Prosecutors say Christopher Colbert of Enola shot and killed his wife Tamara during a fight on Christmas Eve.
Prosecutors say Christopher Colbert of Enola shot and killed his wife Tamara during a fight on Christmas Eve. Photo Credit: Cumberland County District Attorney's Office

An Enola man is behind bars without bail after authorities say he killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve. 

Hampden Township police were called to the 4200 block of Wild Orchid Road on Saturday, Dec. 24 for a welfare check, said District Attorney Sean McCormack in a release. 

Arriving officers found Tamara Colbert dead with a gunshot wound to the head. The only other person in the house was her husband, 39-year-old Christopher Colbert, prosecutors wrote. 

Police said Christopher smelled like alcohol, was not complying with demands, and had written a note claiming his wife had shot herself, reports Local21.com, citing court records. 

Investigators believe the couple got into a fight, during which the husband strangled and eventually shot his wife. 

Judicial filings show Colbert was arrested Thursday, Dec. 29, and a judge denied his bail at an arraignment hearing the same day. He's charged with murder, aggravated assault, strangulation, and evidence tampering, the DA said. 

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.