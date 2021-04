An elderly man apparently shot his wife and adult daughter killing one of them Saturday in East Pennsboro, according to several recent news reports.

A SWAT team arrived to the home at Greenmont Drive just before 7 p.m. and took the accused and unidentified gunman into custody.

One of the women died and the other was hospitalized, though police did not say release names or specifics.

Charges were forthcoming.

