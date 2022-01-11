Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police

A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police.

The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.

The dog, a young German Shepherd, was approximately one year of age, with an orange and grey collar, the release details.

Anyone with information regarding the dog and/or it's owner is asked to contact the East Pennsboro Township Police Department at 717-732-3633.

