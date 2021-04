A SWAT standoff closed a portion of Route 581 in Cumberland County Friday afternoon.

The suspect was in a vehicle on the shoulder of a highway, closing PA-581 eastbound between Exit 2 and Exit 5 in Hampden Township as of 2 p.m., initial reports say.

Circumstances were unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

