Cumberland County Man, 19, Charged With Raping Two Women

A 19-year-old Cumberland County man was arrested on accusations he raped two women, authorities said.

Trevor L. Kujawa, of Carlisle, has been charged with multiple felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and related offenses, Pennsylvania State Police said in a Friday release.

Police say the alleged assaults occurred between Jan. 23 and May 27 at a location on Petersburg Road in South Middleton Township, according to the release.

He was remanded to Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.

