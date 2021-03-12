Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

Cumberland County Man, 19, Charged With Raping Two Women

Nicole Acosta
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police (Facebook)

A 19-year-old Cumberland County man was arrested on accusations he raped two women, authorities said.

Trevor L. Kujawa, of Carlisle, has been charged with multiple felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and related offenses, Pennsylvania State Police said in a Friday release.

Police say the alleged assaults occurred between Jan. 23 and May 27 at a location on Petersburg Road in South Middleton Township, according to the release.

He was remanded to Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.

