Coroner Called To Crash During Police Pursuit In Central PA [DEVELOPING]

At least one person has died in a crash during a chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

All lanes on Lower Allen Drive southbound between Gettysburg Road and Exit: US 15 South closed following the crash just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to 511PA.

The coroner has been called to the scene, according to emergency dispatchers.

A "mangled motorcycle (is) in the intersection," reports ABC27.

The crash happened at the end of a police chase, WGAL reports citing a Cumberland County public information officer.

It is unknown if this is related to the deadly triple shooting in the same county earlier Wednesday morning.

This is a developing incident, more information is expected to be released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

