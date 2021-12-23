Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Sites

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Police & Fire

Cooked Too Soon: 17K Turkeys Killed In Barn Fire 2 Days Before Christmas

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Massive commercial barn fire.
Massive commercial barn fire. Photo Credit: Newport fire department

Seventeen thousand young turkeys were burned alive in a commercial barn fire in central Pennsylvania early Thursday morning, according to the Newport fire department.

Fire crews were called to the fire in the 1300 block of Turkey Bird road in Perry County on Dec. 23 around 2 a.m., according to the department.

Unfortunately, the fire was already well involved by the time crews arrived which is why so many turkeys perished in the blaze.

Multiple mutual aid companies along with the fire department fought the fire for over three and a half hours.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown and Pennsylvania State police continue to investigate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.