Cooked Too Soon: 17K Turkeys Killed In Barn Fire 2 Days Before Christmas

Seventeen thousand young turkeys were burned alive in a commercial barn fire in central Pennsylvania early Thursday morning, according to the Newport fire department.

Fire crews were called to the fire in the 1300 block of Turkey Bird road in Perry County on Dec. 23 around 2 a.m., according to the department.

Unfortunately, the fire was already well involved by the time crews arrived which is why so many turkeys perished in the blaze.

Multiple mutual aid companies along with the fire department fought the fire for over three and a half hours.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown and Pennsylvania State police continue to investigate.

