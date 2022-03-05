Central PA Farmer Suffocates To Death In His Silo: Report

A farmer in central Pennsylvania suffocated to death inside a silo on his property, PennLive reports.

Daniel Burkholder, 68, went inside his personal silo to make a repair on the 1500 block of Rock Ledge Drive in South Middleton Township sometime around 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, the outlet says citing a Cumberland County coroner.

He died of accidental asphyxia after inhaling the gases that weren't properly blown out of the silo, according to the outlet.

