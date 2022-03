A pileup involving approximately 70 vehicles will shut Route 581 in Cumberland County indefinitely Saturday, March 12.

The crash was reported on the eastbound side near mile marker 7.1 around 2:10 p.m., in the wake of the afternoon snow storm. It happened between exits for Route 15 and I-83.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say multiple victims required extrication.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

