36-Year-Old Passenger ID'd After Deadly In Crash Into Tree: Pennsylvania State Police

A 36-year-old woman has died at a Central Pennsylvania hospital following a crash into a tree, authorities say.

Kelly Jo Swartz of Mount Holly Springs was riding with a 40-year-old man when he lost control of his vehicle going west on Pine Road, near North Dickinson School Road in Dickinson Township around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, authorities say and public records confirm.

The vehicle crashed into a tree and sustained heavy damage, according to a state police release the following day.

Swartz, "was mechanically extricated and flown via medical helicopter for treatment, however, she succumbed to her injuries," Pennsylvania State Police say.

The driver’s condition was not released nor was his name.

