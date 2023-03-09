Contact Us
Police & Fire

36-Year-Old Passenger ID'd After Deadly In Crash Into Tree: Pennsylvania State Police

Jillian Pikora
The area where the deadly crash happened in Dickinson Township.
The area where the deadly crash happened in Dickinson Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)

A 36-year-old woman has died at a Central Pennsylvania hospital following a crash into a tree, authorities say. 

Kelly Jo Swartz of Mount Holly Springs was riding with a 40-year-old man when he lost control of his vehicle going west on Pine Road, near North Dickinson School Road in Dickinson Township around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, authorities say and public records confirm. 

The vehicle crashed into a tree and sustained heavy damage, according to a state police release the following day. 

Swartz, "was mechanically extricated and flown via medical helicopter for treatment, however, she succumbed to her injuries," Pennsylvania State Police say. 

The driver’s condition was not released nor was his name. 

