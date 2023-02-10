18-Year-Old Enola Mustang Driver Dies In I-81 Crash: PA State Police

An 18-year-old has been identified as the driver of a Mustang that crash on Interstate 81, in Hampden Township on Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities say.

Jeffrey L. Suter, of Enola, was driving the 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on Interstate 81 when he "made an unsafe lane change" making him lose control and exit the roadway just before the actual of Exit 61: Wertzville Road.

Suter crashed into the grassy berm, suffering fatal injuries, according to police.

One northbound lane of Interstate 81 was closed for about two hours as first responders and investigators were on the scene.

