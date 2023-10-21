15-Year-Old Girl Assaulted, Filmed After 'Pattern Of Grooming Behavior' By Shippensburg Man: DA

William Bradford Ross of Newville was 30 years old when he began to pursue his neighbor's 15-year-old daughter in 2015.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

During the two-day trial, "testimony revealed that Ross had moved into the Shippensburg area" after getting close with the neighbors, he "demonstrated a pattern of grooming behaviors, which culminated in him subjecting the 15-year-old child to frequent oral, anal, and vaginal sex," Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack's office stated in the release on Oct. 20, 2023.

The sexual encounters occurred at Ross' home and in other locations around Cumberland County on a near-daily basis over the course of five months starting in the summer and ending in the fall of 2015, according to an earlier police release release.

Ross took videos and photos of the victim, the police explained. A friend of Ross told the court that they recalled seeing "child sexual abuse material on Ross’ phone on several occasions," as stated in the DA's release.

He also asked the victim to sign a document he had prepared to dispel rumors in the community about his actions, according to police.

Trooper Jacob Fackler with the Pennsylvania State Police "conducted a thorough investigation," and obtained "significant evidence corroborating the victim’s account of Ross’ abuse," according to the DA.

Ross entered pleas for the following charges prior to the trial: felony child pornography, felony photograph/film/depict on computer sex act - knowingly depicts on computer, photo, etc, and felony criminal use of facility, according to a court docket.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Lauren Perchinsk prosecuted the case which concluded with Ross being convicted of numerous felony counts of Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child less than 16, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent exposure, and indecent assault on a child less than 16 on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

His sentencing for both the abuse convictions and his guilty pleas for child pornography is scheduled before the Honorable Judge Peck on January 2, 2024.

