PA Sisters Kidnapped By MD Mom Three Years Ago Found, Police Say

Hanna Lee and Skye Rex, then ages 7 and 5, were last seen in Waynesboro, on March 17, 2020, authorities said in multiple releases over the last three years.

Lee and Rex are believed to have been abducted by their mom Lashada Lee, now 46 years old, according to the missing persons's reports and police.

Lee was wanted on two felony charges for Interference With Custody Of Children first filed on June 2, 2020, following a three-year-long custody battle the girls' father, and her ex-husband, John Rex, court records show.

Lee has ties to the DC and Maryland area, so investigators believed she and the children might be there, but it is unclear where they were located.

She was arrested on the same day the girls were located, April 19, 2023.

"The girls are safe and in the custody of Children and Youth pending a hearing," despite the girl's father's previous pleas— "I love my daughters more than anything in this world and continue to do everything I can to find them. I’ll never give up. I’ll never stop searching, but I need help," Rex said to NCMEC on Father's Day in 2021. "Please help to share and report any possible sightings."

Lee remains in custody pending her arraignment, according to the police.

