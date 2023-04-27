PA Mom Caught Prostituting To Undercover State Trooper At Hair Salon: Affidavit

Mom of two, 51-year-old Amy Zlobin's inmate details were being shared by "Johns" on an adult chatroom over 24 times on the website ECCIE.net— along with sexual services that she would offer and the phone number of her salon where she allegedly was selling men those services, state police vice squad troopers investigating the case detailed in the affidavit of probable cause.

Embellish Hair Cuts opened in 2020 in the home of the old Curves behind the Grab 'n Go Gas at 1100 Steubenville Pike, according to Zlobin's social media and public records.

Zlobin placed an ad on Craiglist and began offering sexual services to supposedly cover bills— including medical care for her sick daughter— in August 2022 after months of her business being slow, she later told police.

On April 18, 2023, troopers set up the sting by texting the number and Amy replied saying her "services" would be $130 for half an hour, so the following day at 2 p.m. Trooper Tyler Parkes went to the salon and gave Amy the money from Offical State Police funds. She responded by drawing the curtains, locking the door, and stripping down to a black spandex unitard, according to the affidavit.

That's when she negotiated the sexual offerings, asked him to get undressed, and hop up onto her massage table— but instead, Parkes pulled out his badge and welcomed two uniformed troopers into the salon.

She was charged with a misdemeanor offense for prostitution and read her rights, court records show.

She admitted to servicing a client sexually at 10 a.m. on April 19 and turned over the log book of her prostitution appointments— which included a list of clients who may also face charges, PSP explained.

Zlobin told the police her daughter does not know about her prostituting herself to cover her medical bills, and she thinks her mother has added new services to the salon, including massages.

Prior to the sexual services Zlobin posted on social media about plans to expand the salon and to open a hair salon sort of food truck, but it is unclear if either idea ever came to fruition.

State police have not shared how many men when in Zlobin's appointment book.

She has previously faced forgery and insurance fraud charges in connection with an incident in her hometown of Erie on Oct. 1, 2020, and on Oct. 27, 2022— after she began prostituting herself— she filed an application for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, according to her previous court dockets.

Her preliminary hearing for this case has been set before Magisterial District Judge Gary H. Havelka on June 22 at 10:30 a.m., court records show.

