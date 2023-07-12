PA Mom Becomes Organ Donor 5 Days After 19th Birthday

Haley Marie Nenninger died at an area hospital following a crash at the intersection of Waggoners Gap and Enola roads on Sunday, July 8, Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall confirmed to Daily Voice.

The 19-year-old suffered multiple traumatic injuries causing her accidental death, according to Hall.

Haley had just celebrated her birthday on July 4, according to her obituary.

"Her passions were horses, softball, music, hunting, fishing, mountain rides and making sure she put a smile on your face with her contagious laugh and beautiful smile," as written in her obituary.

She is survived by her mom Danielle Nickle; daughter Aurora Elizabeth (father Daryl Smith Jr.); sister Lexi Nenninger, maternal grandparents Tina Nickle (Allen Garlick), Jeff Nickle (Kelly Wert); paternal grandparents Stevie and Susan Nenninger, and numerous extended family members, according to her obituary.

Haley was an organ donor and has shared "her beautiful eyes, loving heart and so much more" providing "fresh starts to men, women, and children who were in need, by giving to the Gift of Life," as expressed in her obituary.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at ion of her life will be held at the Boyer

Family Funeral Home, New Bloomfield with Pastors Mark Foor and Andrew Meiser officiating beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, according to her obituary.

She will be interred beside her father, Jason Nenninger, in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg.

"She will remain the brightest light in their lives, on earth, and in heaven, as she lives forever in their hearts. She made an instant impact on everyone who met her, and on hundreds who never will," her family wrote in her obituary.

Click here to read her full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.