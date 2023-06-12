PA Cities Among 'Safest' For LGBTQ+ Pride, Study Says

Two Pennsylvania cities made LawnStarter's "2023's Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities" list.

The study ranked America's "200 biggest U.S. cities based on 20 indicators of an ideal LGBTQ city, such as anti-discrimination policies, the share of same-sex households, and LGBTQ support resources," the organization said.

Affordability, LGBTQ-friendly healthcare access, and "Pride-readiness," were also factored into the rankings. You can read about the methodology here.

Pittsburgh makes the top ten with the ranking going as follows:

1 San Francisco, CA

2 Washington, DC

3 Seattle, WA

4 Denver, CO

5 Boston, MA

6 Portland, OR

7 New York, NY

8 Pittsburgh, PA

9 Oakland, CA

10 Atlanta, GA

LawnStarter notes that a factor in Pittsburgh's ranking is that it has a high concentration of gay bars and clubs by the water. Philadelphia made the top 50, ranking at 40.

The worst-ranked cities were all in Texas, Florida, and Georgia, according to the study.

You can read the full study here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.