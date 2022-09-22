Worker Found Dead In Kettle Cooker At Cumberland County Food Factory

A 63-year-old employee was found dead in a kettle cooker at a South Jersey food processing plant early this week authorities said.

Millville's Dale R. Devilli was found in the cooker on Parsonage Road in Upper Deerfield around 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, New Jersey State Police said. The incident was not considered suspicious.

The plant was identified by NJ101.5 as Lassonde Pappas. OSHA was reportedly investigating.

Devilli was being remembered in his obituary as an "avid outdoorsman, and handyman.

"Out of his countless hobbies, he perfected bow hunting, fishing, and gardening; the latter would grow a vast variety of fruits and vegetables every summer."

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Allison, and their two daughters.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.