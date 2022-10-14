'The Most Unselfish Person' Dies In Crash Into Mailbox, Tree In Central PA

A beloved 51-year-old grandma has died after crashing into a mailbox, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police on Friday, Oct. 14.

Wanda Batzel, of Fort Louden, was driving her 2002 GMC Sierra on Lincoln Way West in Peters Township on Oct. 7 around 10 a.m., the police explain in the release.

For an unknown reason, Batzel veered off the road and struck a mailbox and a tree, dying at the scene from injuries that she sustained in the crash, the release details.

Batzel was a kind woman who loved her friends, grandchildren, and her partner, Mike Watson, according to social media posts.

She was a former CNA at nursing homes in central Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Shippensburg high school, according to her Facebook.

Her community has already been sharing about its loss on social media; including her partner Watson, who calls her "the most unselfish person I've ever known."

She is survived by her partner Mike Watson; mom Carol (Ocker) Gardner; children, grandchildren, siblings Kevin (Shawn) Stitt, and Michele Stitt, and extended family, according to her father's obituary, Gary G. "Jake" Gardner who passed in 2021.

A GoFundMe was created to help cover the funeral costs but it was shut down for an unknown reason. Daily Voice has reached out to GoFundMe for additional information about this.

Daily Voice also reached out to her family and partner Watson for additional information and Batzel and her final arrangements— the latter of which offered to talk, but DV did not receive any comments prior to the time of publication.

