Support Surges For Father Of 4 Who Died In Tragic PA Mining Accident

A father of four died after a mine collapsed in Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, according to reports by officials with Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection.

Emergency crews were called to Laurel Aggregates’ Lake Lynn mine located along Springhill Furnace Road in Springhill Township on Friday around 3 p.m., WPXI reports.

DEP's Bureau Mine Safety and the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration were also called to the site, according to WTAE.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania had been requested to provide mental health services and support to the scene of the mine collapse. "Trained and skilled Red Crossers are en route to provide help and support," according to a tweet the organization posted Friday night.

The missing limestone miner was found unresponsive, and pronounced dead at the scene just after 11 p.m., reports WTAE.

Heavy machinery had been driven into the mountainside prior to roof collapse, falling approximately 400 feet into the mine, trapping the miner, according to KDKA.

Arcosa is a construction engineering company that owns the Lake Lynn mine, according to public records.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm a fatality has occurred as a result of an accident at the Laurel Aggregates mine. We extend our deepest sympathies to the employee’s family and friends. Arcosa is cooperating with the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) along with local authorities to investigate the cause of this accident,” a spokesperson for Arcosa said to KDKA Saturday morning.

The miner was identified as David Hayden, 49, by the Fayette County coroner's office.

His community has been sharing about it's loss on Facebook.

His older daughter, Davina Hayden, launched a GoFundMe campaign page to help support his wife and three young children.

The campaign page has raised $11,855 of a $100,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

DEP and the mining company continues to investigate this tragic incident.

If you want to donate to the GoFundMe campaign page you can do so here.

