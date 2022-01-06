Popular Wine Making Gradfather, Dog Killed Crossing PA Street

A central Pennsylvania man and his dog were struck dead by a pick-up truck on New Year’s Eve, according to police.

Christopher “Chris” Dettrey, 64, of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Harrisburg, "passed away peacefully while being comforted by his loving family" at Hershey Medical Center on Saturday, Jan. 1, according to his obituary.

His dog Rocky died at the scene, according to his obituary and police.

The pair had nearly crossed Walnut Street at Stauffer Alley when the southbound pickup truck struck them at 6:40 a.m., PennLive reports citing Police Chief Margaret Myers.

The crash remains under investigation by Mechanicsburg police.

Dettrey was a class of 1976 graduate from Harrisburg High School and was a truck driver with New Penn Motor Express for over 44 years starting in 1978, according to his LinkedIn and obituary.

He was a multi-talented man who enjoyed working on sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway, woodworking, watching Penn State University Football, researching his family’s genealogy and making wine with his wife together, according to his obituary.

He was the current vice president of the Susquehanna Winemakers Guild at the time of his passing, according to his obituary.

“A long time member of SWiG, Chris had just been elected as President of the group. He passed away on January 1, 2022 from an accident. Chris was very excited to get started being our president,” Susquehanna Winemakers Guild posted on Facebook Wednesday night.”‘Such a sad way to start the new year; all of us will miss him terribly. Chris was so excited about the new year and what it would bring. We need to continue his (enthusiasm) as a tribute to him and try to move forward as best we can.’"group member Nick Pallante said in the post.

Due to Dettrey’s sudden passing the group rescheduled its Jan. meeting to Feb., according to social media.

Dettrey is survived include his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth “Liz” Ann (Gaiski) Dettrey; his two sons: Jason “Jay” Allen Dettrey of Pennsylvania and William Andrew Dettrey and wife, Amelia, Washington; his four grandchildren: Vanessa Dettrey, Alex Dettrey, Ethan Dettrey, and Elliott Dettrey; his four siblings: Eric Dettrey and wife, Keena Koburn, of Georgia; James Dettrey of California; Grace Nordai and husband, Richard, of Pennsylvania; and Della Kattner of Missouri; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved feline companion: Carlie, and many friends and coworkers, according to his obituary and social media.

His memorial and cremation will be held privately.

