Law Student From Pennsylvania Dies In Vermont Train Crash, Police Say

A law student native to Pennsylvania has died in a train crash, according to police in Vermont.

Thomas R. Fennel, 23, of Pittsburgh, was killed while reversing his green Jeep Cherokee near train tracks when an Amtrak train collided with his vehicle, according to police in Vermont.

Royalton Vermont police were called to a motor vehicle versus train crash at Stearns Road on Tuesday around 11:25 a.m., according to a release by police.

Upon arrival, Chief Loretta Stalnaker observed Fennel's green Jeep Cherokee on the west side of South Windsor Street in the grassy area between the road and the railroad tracks, according to the release.

Police believe Fennell turned onto Stearns Road, "crossed the railroad tracks, backed into a driveway to turn around, and was attempting to cross back over the tracks when his vehicle was hit by the Amtrak train that was traveling southbound," as stated on the release.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation, according to police.

The Royalton Police Department was assisted by the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks, the South Royalton Rescue Squad, the South Royalton Fire Department, Amtrak Police Department and NE Central Railroad.

Fennel was a class of 2020 graduate of UCLA who majored in Development Economics and International Studies and he was currently enrolled in Vermont Law School studying for a joint degree for a Master's in Energy Regulation and Law, according to his LinkedIn.

He previously served as his chapter president of Sigma Phi Epsilon, as stated on his social media.

He enjoyed reading and writing fiction, as well as playing basketball and tennis, according to his Vermont Law School student directory biography.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this crash is asked to contact the Royalton Police Department at 802-763-7776.

