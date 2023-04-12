'I Just Shot Her' Shippensburg Mom ID'd Killer, Who Later Confessed: Affidavit

A 48-year-old mother of two was shot in the chest by a woman allegedly angry after not receiving "oxy" the shooter's girlfriend told police, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Beth Ann Schwartz called 911 and told them that she had been shot by "Bree," after the alleged argument on Sunday, April 9, 2023, around 8:39 p.m. according to the affidavit.

Police came to 111 South Prince Street, Shippensburg found Schwartz suffering from a gunshot wound. They treated her at the scene before she was taken to Chambersburg Hospital and then life-flighted to York Hospital where she died ten minutes after she arrived at 12:40 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, according to the affidavit and the police release.

Police quickly identified Breanna Elizabeth Black as a suspect and interviewed her and her live-in girlfriend, Shelby Vanpelt, as detailed in the court documents.

The two women had gotten into an argument over Schwartz allegedly failing to deliver "oxy" to Black who was already intoxicated with alcohol and marijuana, Vanplet explained. The couple's home had marijuana, pills, and multiple firearms, the latter belonging to Vanplet that Black would "borrow" for protection, Vanplet told the police.

That evening, Black went to the parking with Vanplet's 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol and met with Schwartz and Vanplet heard the gunshot. When Black returned home and Vanpelt questioned her about it Black responded, "I just shot her," as stated in the affidavit.

Black put the gun on a desk and called her sister in Florida, and Vaplet heard her saying, "I don't know what I'm gonna do. I'm going to jail."

Police arrested Black and seized the gun from the home.

After she was read her rights, Black refused to answer additional questions and requested a lawyer, according to the documents.

"Currently, there are no additional suspects nor persons of interest and there is no danger to members of the community," state police said in a release sent to Daily Voice on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Anyone who witnessed this, may have video of this incident, or may have additional information is asked to contact PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121, reference incident number: PA2023-463213.

Black has been held in the Cumberland County Prison on a felony criminal homicide charge and has been denied bail, per state law for the charge, according to her court docket.

Her preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams on April 26, 2023 at 10:15 a.m.

Schwartz was a Picker/Packer at the Office Depot warehouse in Newville, and attended Chambersburg Area Senior High School, according to her social media.

Her mother has been posting about the shooting on Facebook calling Black "a sick individual."

Schwartz's friends describe her as a "beautiful crazy person but full of love," and another said she was like "big sister. She was so funny, crazy had the most awesome personality she was friendly and loving to everybody she will truly be missed," according to their Facebook posts about her sudden death.

She is survived by her two children, her mother, her extended family, friends, and co-workers. Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

