Drivers Located In Double Hit-Run That Killed PA Dad On RT 376: State Police

The drivers of two separate vehicles— who struck and killed a 24-year-old dad along State Route 376— have been located, Pennsylvania state police say.

Zaonte Lonee Davis, of Clairton, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:19 a.m. by Allegheny Ambulance staff.

Davis's car had become disabled and he pulled over along the shoulder and called for help by mile marker 73 eastbound, according to a release by state police.

Help came in the form of an acquaintance but they pulled over near mile marker 73 westbound— so Davis attempted to cross the highway on foot to reach them, police say.

He was hit by a vehicle—which did not stop— while crossing the road and "while laying in the roadway" he was hit by a second vehicle that also did not stay on the scene, according to the release.

The vehicles and drivers were located through "multiple investigation actions, interviews, and the public's help," on Tuesday, June 7, police say.

The drivers' incidents and any charges filed have not been released.

His family has shared about their sudden loss on Facebook writing in part:

"How could God really just do that to me and my family I really lost the love of my life in front of my face today like no I’ll never be ok 💔so please STOP askin just pray for my strength for my child and family I stg I NEED IT rn I’m so lost & broken confused. All the above stg ZAONTE LONEE DAVIS I LOVE YOU FOREVER & after that and MEANT that was there the whole time baby I never left your side I know you heard everything i said to you my love 🥺"

Davis is survived by his mom, siblings, girlfriend, children, and many friends, according to social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

The investigation into these deadly hit-and-runs is ongoing; anyone with information on this deadly double-hit-and-run is asked to contact PSP at 412-299-1607.

