Newville Man Told 14-Year-Old Boy He 'Loved Him' Before Sexual Assault: DA

Josiah "Ron" Christopher Becker was found guilty of the following on Friday, May 12, 2023 according to a release the following Monday:

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age (2 counts).

Sexual Assault.

Corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above guilty (10 counts).

"The jury's verdict came at the conclusion of a two day trial in front of the Honorable Judge Christylee Peck," as stated in the release.

Becker assaulted 14-year-old boy at his home in Newville multiple times between from February 5, 2021 through October 5, 2021, according to the DA.

***The Following Details Are Disturbbing And Might Be Trigger For Some Readers***

"During that time, Becker began hugging, kissing, and telling the 14-year-old boy he loved him. Then (he) would bring the boy to his home in North Newton Township, show him pornography, and encourage the boy to masturbate in Becker's bedroom. On one occasion, Becker performed oral sex on the 14-year-old boy," as stated in the release.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Julia Skinner and assisted by Victim Services.

"The District Attorney's Office would like to thank the Pennsylvania State Police and for their hard work on this case, especially the diligent investigation by Trooper Scott Masci," according to the release.

Becker's sentencing is scheduled for August 15, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., the DA detailed in the release and court records confirmed.

